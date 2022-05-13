$3.63 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.07. WESCO International posted earnings of $2.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $15.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $16.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,388,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,029,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth $10,308,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCC stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $93.80 and a 1-year high of $144.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average of $127.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.17.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

