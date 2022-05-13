$405.39 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will report $405.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $401.78 million to $409.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $264.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.79 million. Enova International had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ENVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,249. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.41. Enova International has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.64.

About Enova International (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.