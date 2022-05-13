4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FDMT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,107. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

