4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,100 by Analysts at Barclays

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 3,700 ($45.62) to GBX 4,100 ($50.55) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,060 ($37.73).

Shares of FOUR stock opened at GBX 2,820 ($34.77) on Monday. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,200 ($27.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,265 ($40.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £792.03 million and a PE ratio of 45.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,828 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,802.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 22.99 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $10.83. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

