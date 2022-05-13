500 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.85.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

