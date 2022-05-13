5,465 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,465 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $3,395,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $4,902,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 74.59.

RIVN stock traded up 2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 26.70. 42,674,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,324,646. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 38.59.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.46 by 0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rivian Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.