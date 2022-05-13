5,506 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.36. The stock had a trading volume of 33,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,952. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.54 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.27.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

