$68.43 Million in Sales Expected for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $68.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.02 million and the highest is $71.00 million. Silvergate Capital posted sales of $42.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year sales of $309.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.48 million to $321.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $517.38 million, with estimates ranging from $433.42 million to $593.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SI traded up $12.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.87. 3,181,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,494. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.09.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

