$8.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.69 billion. Ecopetrol reported sales of $4.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year sales of $34.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.06 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.88 billion to $36.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecopetrol.

EC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 958,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,944. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.379 per share. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 28.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 19.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

