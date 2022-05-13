89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of 89bio stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.71. 2,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,026. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $23.22.

Get 89bio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETNB shares. Raymond James raised 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio (Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.