a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. a.k.a. Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.47. 301,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,456. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

