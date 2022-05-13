Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Acadia Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. 45,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,124. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

