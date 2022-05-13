Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 74,201 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Costamare by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Costamare by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 286,534 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

NYSE:CMRE opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Costamare Profile (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.