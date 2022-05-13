Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,644 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Methanex worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.71. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.