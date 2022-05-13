Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

HSII opened at $31.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

