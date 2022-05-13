Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $11.90 Million Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177,243 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after purchasing an additional 558,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $45,857,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 464,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 28.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 222,232 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSAC. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

