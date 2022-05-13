Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $12.12 Million Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303,144 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Sohu.com worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth $159,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.76. Sohu.com Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 111.03%. The company had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sohu.com Profile (Get Rating)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.