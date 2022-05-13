Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,993 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Encompass Health worth $16,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EHC opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

