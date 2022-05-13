Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,424 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.42 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

