Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Issues Earnings Results

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACXP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,934. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $8.74.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.