ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 66,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,860. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 218.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,176,000 after buying an additional 7,878,928 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,968,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 136.3% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after buying an additional 2,232,560 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,009,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

