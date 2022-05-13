adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €260.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($366.32) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($305.26) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($315.79) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($357.89) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €288.71 ($303.90).

adidas stock opened at €180.48 ($189.98) on Monday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($211.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €201.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €236.37.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

