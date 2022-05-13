ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,526. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $341.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

