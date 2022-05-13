ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.
NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,526. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $341.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.