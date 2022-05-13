Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,556 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $395.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.71. The company has a market cap of $186.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.