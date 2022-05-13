Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.39 billion.

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $30.43. 18,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATGE. StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,250 shares of company stock valued at $991,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 35,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 64,283 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

