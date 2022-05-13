Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.39. 4,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 478,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,250 shares of company stock worth $991,103. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 28.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

