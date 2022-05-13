AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176,952 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 2.66% of AECOM worth $292,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.92. 13,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,483. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.18%. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

