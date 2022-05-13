Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) CFO Sells $506,905.20 in Stock

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AJRD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

