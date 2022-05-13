Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.01. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

ADC stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,289. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.87%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,949,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

