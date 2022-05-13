Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.88 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRG. StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Airgain stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,382. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Airgain by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

