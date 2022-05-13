Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.70 and last traded at $81.70. 186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66.

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

