Alliance Global Partners Cuts Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $10.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth approximately $708,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

