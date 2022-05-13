Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Issues Earnings Results

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TKNO. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.
Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Teknova (TKNO)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.