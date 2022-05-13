Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Issues Earnings Results

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKNO. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 100,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

