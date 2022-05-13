Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,634,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,147,822,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $62.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,325.99. 97,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,203. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,202.27 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,583.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,743.80.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total transaction of $8,162,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.