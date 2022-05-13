Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $64.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,321.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,441. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,196.49 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,574.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,736.79.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

