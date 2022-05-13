Alphasimplex Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,226 Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Waterstone Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 307,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WSBF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. 13,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $393.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Waterstone Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.