Alphasimplex Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,444 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Toro by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Toro by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toro by 1,385.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 139,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toro by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.98. 6,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,965. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Toro Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.