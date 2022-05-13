Alphasimplex Group LLC Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after acquiring an additional 917,993 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,341,000 after acquiring an additional 136,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after acquiring an additional 107,680 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.92. 48,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,788. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.97. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

