Alphasimplex Group LLC Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after acquiring an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.73. 415,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,038. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

