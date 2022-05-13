Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.2% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $159.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,276. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.96 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.31. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

