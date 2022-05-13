Alphasimplex Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,314,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,391,000 after purchasing an additional 148,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. 1,448,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,990,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

