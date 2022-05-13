Alphasimplex Group LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $435.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,066. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

