Alphasimplex Group LLC Purchases New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,243 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,049. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

