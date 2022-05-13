Alphasimplex Group LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. CMC Materials comprises approximately 1.8% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CL King downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.13.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.16. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.14.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

