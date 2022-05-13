ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

REIT opened at $26.32 on Friday. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

