ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPBLF remained flat at $$8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. ALS has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

