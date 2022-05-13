ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CPBLF remained flat at $$8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. ALS has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $9.59.
About ALS (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALS (CPBLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.