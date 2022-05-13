Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of AMBC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. 24,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,646. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $399.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

In related news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C James Prieur purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

