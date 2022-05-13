Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.
Shares of AMBC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. 24,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,646. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $399.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.
In related news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C James Prieur purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ambac Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Separately, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.
