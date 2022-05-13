Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $5.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,105. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.74 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.48.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,529,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,713,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

