Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Cut to Hold at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AMBBY stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. Ambu A/S has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $39.96.

About Ambu A/S (Get Rating)

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

