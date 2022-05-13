American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Cut to C$4.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of AHOTF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,563. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

